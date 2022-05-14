Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition With S Pen, Dolby Atmos Launched: Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is the latest tab in the market, coming in as a revamped version of the Tab S6 Lite that was launched in 2020. Presently, the new 2022 Edition is available only in select markets like Italy and is up for pre-orders ahead of the May 23rd sale date.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition Features

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition packs a couple of upgrades from its predecessor. For one, it runs the latest Android 12 OS with the One UI 4.0 custom skin. Under the hood, the new Samsung tablet draws power from the Snapdragon 720G processor with an 8nm architecture.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite of 2020 debuted with the Exynos 9611 processor. The upgraded processor and OS is one of the major plus points of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, which offers better speeds and improved CPU and GPU performance. The Dolby Atmos speakers also enhance the audio experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition flaunts a 10.4-inch LCD panel that offers an immersive viewing experience. Samsung seems to have retained most of the design elements, including the narrow bezels. Plus, the new tab ships with the S Pen, which is another plus point. It also includes a 7,040 mAh battery but there isn't any fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition Price

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Reports suggest the 128GB storage model will debut in the coming weeks but nothing has been officially confirmed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is up for pre-orders in select markets. The Amazon Italy website is now accepting pre-orders. The tab for the base model is priced at USD 420 (around Rs. 32,500), which is a tad bit higher than the original 2020 model.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition India price and availability are still under wraps. The new tab is worthy of consideration for the upgrades it offers, including the S Pen. However, one can find more options from Xiaomi, Realme, and Redmi for the same price tag.

Best Mobiles in India