Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Launch Expected Soon; Pricing & Key Features Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Samsung will soon launch a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite dubbed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). The tablet already received multiple certifications including Bluetooth SIG and even appeared on Geekbench. Now, the fresh info has brought detailed features, pricing, and marketing images of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Pricing Details Out

Pricebaba reports citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will be available in both WiFi and LTE variants. However, it will come in one storage configuration - 4GB + 64GB. The WiFi only variant is said to be priced at €379 (around Rs. 30,800). On the other hand, the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will cost €439 (around Rs. 35,700).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Expected Features

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is expected to sport a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a (2,400 x 1,200) pixel resolution. Under the hood, the new variant will use the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. For imaging, the tablet is likely to come with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos.

On the software front, it might run Android 12 OS and the tablet is said to pack a 7,040 mAh battery unit with support for 15W fast charging tech. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might also include a dual speaker setup tuned by AKG. Additionally, the leaked marketing images of the tablet reveals that there will also be an S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): When Is It Coming?

As of now, the launch timeline is still under wraps. However, it seems the launch is just around the corner as it was previously spotted on Samsung's France support page. Also, we cannot say anything about whether the new variant will come to India or not. However, you can buy the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting at Rs. 27,999 in the country.

