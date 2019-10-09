ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Up For Pre-Orders in India

    By
    |

    After launching the Galaxy A20s and the Galaxy Fold in India, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S6. The South Korean giant recently teased the tablet via its official Twitter handle. Now, the device has gone up for pre-registrations indicating a launch sometime soon. It is worth noting that the device was announced back in July this year in the international market.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Up For Pre-Orders in India

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Pre-Registrations Details

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 can be pre-booked from Samsung India's website. If you are making the registrations then you will have to give some personal details such as name, email-ID, and mobile number. Once you have completed the pre-registration process, you will receive a notification about the official launch date including other details.

    There is no exact word on the pricing, however, the device is said to come in three color options - Mountain Grey, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date, but with the pre-registrations going live online, we can expect it to arrive anytime this year.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Key Specifications And Features

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 flaunts a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1600 x 2560 pixels WQXGA resolution. It is the first Android tablet that offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    The Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a dual-rear camera setup that accommodates a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The tablet makes use of an 8MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling.

    The unit gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Soc accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage. Notably, both variants support up to 1TB microSD card.

    The device runs on Android Pie OS and supports the S Pen as well, which comes with support for air gestures along with wireless charging and Bluetooth radio. Backing up the device is a 7,040 mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung tablet news
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue