Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Up For Pre-Orders in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

After launching the Galaxy A20s and the Galaxy Fold in India, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S6. The South Korean giant recently teased the tablet via its official Twitter handle. Now, the device has gone up for pre-registrations indicating a launch sometime soon. It is worth noting that the device was announced back in July this year in the international market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Pre-Registrations Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 can be pre-booked from Samsung India's website. If you are making the registrations then you will have to give some personal details such as name, email-ID, and mobile number. Once you have completed the pre-registration process, you will receive a notification about the official launch date including other details.

There is no exact word on the pricing, however, the device is said to come in three color options - Mountain Grey, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date, but with the pre-registrations going live online, we can expect it to arrive anytime this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Key Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 flaunts a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1600 x 2560 pixels WQXGA resolution. It is the first Android tablet that offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a dual-rear camera setup that accommodates a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The tablet makes use of an 8MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling.

The unit gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Soc accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage. Notably, both variants support up to 1TB microSD card.

The device runs on Android Pie OS and supports the S Pen as well, which comes with support for air gestures along with wireless charging and Bluetooth radio. Backing up the device is a 7,040 mAh battery with fast charging support.

