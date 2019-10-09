Just In
- 36 min ago How To Prevent Data Loss While Updating Your OnePlus 7T
-
- 37 min ago Amazon Fab Phones Fest Offers: Mid-Range Smartphones On Discount
- 55 min ago Jays x-Five Wireless Headphones Launched In India; Promises 20 Hour Battery Life
- 1 hr ago Oppo A9 2020 Review: Good Looking Smartphone With Old Processor
Don't Miss
- News Conspiracy being hatched to unseat Yediyurappa, alleges rebel BJP MLA Yatnal
- Sports Iran women allowed to enter football stadium after 40 years
- Movies Rakshit Shetty Confirms Release Of His Next Avane Srimannarayana In December!
- Automobiles Tata Tigor EV Extended Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 9.44 Lakh
- Lifestyle 6 Tips On How To Respond When Your Ex Bad Mouths About You
- Finance Aadhaar Requirement To Receive 3rd Installment Of PM KisanSamman Nidhi Relaxed
- Travel Travelling With Friends? Here Are Some Useful Tips To Have The Best Time With Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Up For Pre-Orders in India
After launching the Galaxy A20s and the Galaxy Fold in India, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S6. The South Korean giant recently teased the tablet via its official Twitter handle. Now, the device has gone up for pre-registrations indicating a launch sometime soon. It is worth noting that the device was announced back in July this year in the international market.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Pre-Registrations Details
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 can be pre-booked from Samsung India's website. If you are making the registrations then you will have to give some personal details such as name, email-ID, and mobile number. Once you have completed the pre-registration process, you will receive a notification about the official launch date including other details.
There is no exact word on the pricing, however, the device is said to come in three color options - Mountain Grey, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date, but with the pre-registrations going live online, we can expect it to arrive anytime this year.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Key Specifications And Features
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 flaunts a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1600 x 2560 pixels WQXGA resolution. It is the first Android tablet that offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a dual-rear camera setup that accommodates a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The tablet makes use of an 8MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling.
The unit gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Soc accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage. Notably, both variants support up to 1TB microSD card.
The device runs on Android Pie OS and supports the S Pen as well, which comes with support for air gestures along with wireless charging and Bluetooth radio. Backing up the device is a 7,040 mAh battery with fast charging support.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600