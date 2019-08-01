Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S6 With S Pen, DeX, And More - Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is back with a new tablet - the Galaxy Tab S6, the new addition to its flagship tablet series. The newly launched tablet comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA display alongside other upgrades. The new tablet is the successor of last year's Galaxy Tab S4. The highlights of the tablet are a dual rear camera setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5.47mm slim metal body. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 flaunts a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU.

The device comes in two variants - one with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users can also expand the memory up to 1TB via microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 sports a dual-camera setup with a combination of an 8MP primary camera + 5MP Ultra Wide lens. It also offers 123-degree wideness along with an LED flash. Upfront, the tablet houses an 8MP camera sensor of selfies and video calls.

In terms of sensors, the tablet includes an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, and an RGB Light Sensor.

The device is fuelled by a 7,040mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5. On the audio part, it is equipped with 4 speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

Apart from all the specifications, the Galaxy Tab S6 also comes with an enhanced S Pen with functionalities likes wireless charging support. Users can take selfies, videos, and control multimedia content with the help of S Pen Air actions. It is fuelled by a 0.35mAh battery which can be charged by sticking it to the back of the tablet. The company claims that it lasts for up to 10 hours in ten minutes of charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is launched in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush color variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi variant comes with a price tag of 699 Euros (approx $772 / Rs. 53,465). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage WiFi / 6GB RAM with 128GB LTE will be up for 779 Euros (approx $860 / Rs. 59,560). While, the top-end model with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage LTE will cost you 859 Euros (approx $949 / Rs. 65,700).

