Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Launching On June 23 In India Alongside Tab A7 Lite: What To Expect?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet is all set to debut in the country. Earlier this week, the Amazon microsite has revealed the launch date of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which is scheduled for June 23. Now, the same microsite has confirmed the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also launching on the same day alongside the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet.

Further, the e-commerce site has revealed both tablets will go on sale starting June 23 at 12 PM. To recall, the tablets were originally launched last month with features like a MediaTek/Snapdragon processor, TFT display, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is expected to get similar features as the global unit. Going by this, the tablet will ship with a 12-inch TFT panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1600 x 2560 pixels WQXGA resolution. The tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which also runs smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE and the Galaxy M42.

It will run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 OS and will be equipped with an S Pen stylus. The tablet will pack a 10,990 mAh battery which will support up to 45W charging. Further, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will offer an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing sensor.

It will be available in two storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The tablet will also support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE In India

The tablet was launched in three options such as Wi-Fi only, 4G LTE, and 5G. However, it remains to be seen whether all three variants come in the country. As far as the price is concerned, the Tab S7 FE is said to cost in India around Rs. 55,000 according to IANS.

Moreover, Samsung never compromises with its design and audio performance when it comes to tablets. However, the lack of an LED flash and TFT display can be a drawback for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in this price range.

