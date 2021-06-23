Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Begins Sale In India With Introductory Discount Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has upped its tablet's game with the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Both tablets are now available for purchase in the country, a week right after they were announced. Features like immersive display, in-box S Pen, and so on are packed into the new Samsung tablets. Here are the pricing and sale offers of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Samsung Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Price, Discount Sale

Samsung has brought in a couple of introductory offers for both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, buyers can get it for Rs. 46,999 for the base 4GB+64GB model and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. The device is available in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink color options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in LTE and Wi-Fi-only models with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. The device can be picked in grey and silver color options. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 'Notify Me' button on the Samsung India website.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are available on the Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and other retail outlets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is up for purchase while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is yet to open for orders.

There are a couple of discounts offers one can check out. For one, Samsung is offering Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank debit card and credit card transactions. Buyers also get Rs. 10,000 discount on the Keyboard Cover. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite buyers can claim up to six months of no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 2,499 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs several features from the Galaxy Tab S7+. The tablet packs a large 12.4-inch immersive display that makes it suitable for work, play, entertainment, study, and other activities. With the Fan Edition tag, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs several powerful features under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite packs a smaller 8.7-inch display that's available in both LTE and Wi-Fi models. This model packs several trimmed-down features from the original Galaxy Tab A7 and makes a good purchase for the price-conscious buyer.

Best Mobiles in India