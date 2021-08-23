Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant To Launch Soon In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung is set to launch yet another upper mid-range Android tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with Wi-Fi support in India. Do note, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 4G support is already available in India for Rs. 46,999. It indicates that the Wi-Fi version will be more affordable than the 4G variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi will be available on Amazon and will be launched as an Amazon Special product. This indicates that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi might be exclusively available on Amazon, at least for the first few days. Here are the details on the upcoming upper mid-range Android tablet from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi will come with a massive 12.4-inch TFT display with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600p. The display will be protected by tempered glass with thin bezels on all four sides. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor powers the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, just like the 4G variant, the device will have an 8MP primary camera with 1080p video recording and a 5MP selfie camera with similar video recording capabilities. In terms of connectivity, the device will support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) along with Bluetooth 5.0.

A massive 10,090 mAh battery will power the device and support up to 45W fast charging via the USB Type-C charging. However, the device will just come with a 15W adapter in the box. In terms of weight and form factor, the device is expected to remain identical to the 4G LTE version. Just like the regular variant, the device will ship with a stylus in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi will cost less than its 4G counterpart. Hence, the device is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000. If you are looking for a high-end Android tablet and do not care about LTE connectivity, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi does seem like a great device.

