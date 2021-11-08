Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Likely To Launch In Q4 2022; Exynos 2200 Chipset Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for a few launches next year, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series, and much more. Joining the list is the alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The tab comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched earlier this year. A new report suggests the FE edition will launch soon after the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series hit the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Launch Tipped

To note, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series includes the vanilla model along with the Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra. Reports claim these tablets will hit shelves of the global market sometime early next year. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE (or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite) could arrive sometime in Q4 2022, a new report claims.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Features: What To Expect?

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE seems to be the toned-down version of the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Here, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is tipped to flaunt an 11-inch TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE+ and the Ultra models will get a bigger display.

This further indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE could feature a similar large display, but could offer a lower 90Hz refresh rate. Reports claim the upcoming Fan Edition tablet will get its power from the Exynos 2200 processor or a Snapdragon counterpart. It could include up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Reports further claim the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will include an 8MP selfie camera and the same might get passed on to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model gets a dual-lens setup at the rear, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE could get just a single, powerful shooter.

The battery is tipped to be something between 8,0000 to 12,000 mah capacity for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE. That said, these are mere rumors and speculations at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt.

