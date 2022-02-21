Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched Starting At Rs. 58,999; Features, Pre-Booking & Sale Date In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets alongside the Galaxy S22 series that was recently launched in India. Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra in the country. All three tablets are based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and ship with Android 12 OS, 45W fast charging, and 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications

Starting with the regular Galaxy Tab S8, it has an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 2560×1600 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option and an 8,000 mAh battery. For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a dual-rear camera setup including a 13MP primary and a 6MP ultra-wide lens.

Other features include a 12MP front-facing camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, it features a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display with 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution. The Tab S8+ packs a larger 10,090mAh battery; however, it also comes with the same (up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB) storage option as the standard Galaxy Tab S8.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has the same 13MP + 6MP dual-rear camera setup and a 12MP selfie camera. Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. However, the Galaxy Tab S8+ has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960x1848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage.

For imaging, the Ultra variant gets the same dual-camera setup as the other two variants. However, it sports a 12MP dual camera setup at the front. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support, and an 11,200 mAh battery unit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Price & Sale Date In India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price starts at Rs. 58,999 for the Wi-Fi model and 70,999 for the 5G variant. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a starting price of Rs. 74,999 for the Wi-Fi model, while the 5G variant is priced at Rs. 87,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price has been set at Rs. 108,999 for the W-Fi model, and Rs. 122,999 for the 5G variant.

Both the Samsung Galaxy tablet and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be offered in Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold color options, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in a single Graphite color variant. Interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 series between February 22 and March 10 from the company's official site. The sale will start on March 11 in the country.

If you are pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet, can get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs. 22,999. Besides, using HDFC Bank cards, you can get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs. 8,000 on the Galaxy Tab S8+, and Rs. 7,000 on the Galaxy Tab S8.

Best Mobiles in India