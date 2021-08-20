Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Tipped To Feature SD898 Processor; Expected Launch, Features, And Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 lineup comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra models. The leaked info has already revealed the features and price of the upcoming Galaxy tablets. Now, fresh info has revealed the processor of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series To Come With SD898

The latest info came via the tipster Ice Universe. As per the leak, all the models of the Tab S8 series will run the Snapdragon 898 chipset instead of the Exynos 2200 chip. Apart from this, he has not shared any info.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Features We Known So Far

Both the standard Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to sport a 13MP rear camera setup and 8MP selfie camera. For battery, the standard model will pack an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will be powered by a 10,090 mAh battery. Upfront, the Tab S8 will pack an 11-inch LTPS TFT 120Hz display, while the Tab S8+ will come with a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model will be the high-end variant of the lineup which is tipped to feature a 14.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come in 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB storage options. The tablet is also expected to have a dual-camera module on both the rear and front panels.

The rear panel will include 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, in contrast, the front panel will be equipped with an 8MP main lens and a 5MP ultrawide lens. Other features will include a 12,000 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moreover, the trio is rumored to come in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G and will also come with an optional keyboard accessory, quad speakers (tuned by AKG), and 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Expected Launch And Price

The standard variant is said to start at KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,800), KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680) for the Tab S8+ model, and the Ultra variant is rumored to start at KRW 1,469,000 (around Rs. 95,478).

As far as launch is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S8 series launch will still take time as the processor is yet to be announced. Qualcomm's upcoming flagship SD898 is rumored to arrive in December. Given that, we can say the Galaxy Tab S8 series would not be launched this year.

Best Mobiles in India