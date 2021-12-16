Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specs Tipped; Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Processor Expected

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specs Tipped

The new Samsung tablet series is tipped to include three models, namely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. A report from SamMobile has revealed the key details of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. For one, the new tablet will flaunt the WQXGA+ display.

Precisely, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with a 6.3mm narrow bezel design. The Ultra model is said to measure 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm in dimensions, indicating a very sleek, narrow build. What's interesting is the new tablet will still include an 11,200 mAh battery, despite the sleek design and build.

The report further says the massive battery is paired with a 45W fast charger. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will also include a magnetic strip at the rear to attach the S Pen. Additionally, the new report says the tablet will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 instead of the Snapdragon 888 chip as rumored earlier.

Speaking of the processor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to arrive in multiple configurations. These include 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB models. The upcoming Samsung tablet is tipped to launch in both LTE and Wi-Fi-only models. The availability might vary depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra New Features Tipped

The report also talks about the camera setup on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tab is tipped to pack a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter paired with a 6MP ultra-wide sensor. Upfront, the tablet will include dual cameras with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

Apart from the cameras, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to pack several new features in its OS. Here, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be among the first of the Samsung devices to debut with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. This would give us several new features.

Among these, the report talks about the Extra Dim feature coming to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. As the name suggests, the Extra Dim feature aims to reduce eye strain while using the tablet. The new feature comes as an option to adjust app window transparency as well as to launch apps easily from the taskbar.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also expected to feature the DeX Portrait mode. This converts DeX from landscape to portrait orientation, coming as a redesign for the Samsung Health app with a 3-column layout. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to launch in the coming days and we can know more then.