Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ To Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC; Geekbench Listing Confirms News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models next year. The features, design, and expected pricing of the upcoming tablets have already been revealed. However, there was confusion regarding the processor of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. Now, the fresh info has confirmed the processor of the Galaxy Tab S8+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The Galaxy Tab S8+ with model number SM-X808U was recently spotted on Geekbench 5 benchmark database which confirms that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8+ will use a Snapdragon processor. The tablet managed to score 1223 points in the single-core test and 3195 points in the multi-core test.

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8+ will ship with an octa-core processor with codename taro which confirms that it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The listing further stated that the tablet will run Android 12 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: What More To Expect?

Starting with the design, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will have bezels all around and the power button and volume rockers will be placed on the top edge. In terms of features, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is expected to come with a 12.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For cameras, the S8+ will come with 8MP front-facing sensor and a 13MP dual-rear camera setup. Further, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is tipped to pack a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging tech. It is also said to be available in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G. In terms of colors, the Galaxy Tab S8+ might come in Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Expected Price & Launch Details

As far as price is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is tipped to come with a starting price of KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680) for the Wi-Fi variant, while the LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will cost KRW 1,249,000 (Rs. 81,177), and KRW 1,349,000 (around Rs. 87,700) for the 5G variant. There is no official word on the pricing. So, we will suggest our readers take this as speculations.

Also, the exact launch date of the Galaxy S8 Series is yet to be revealed. If rumors are to be believed, the tablets will go official alongside the flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones which are expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8 at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM IST).

Besides, the pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 series handsets will start on the same day of their launch and the open sale will begin from February 18. The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be high-end offerings from Samsung. The brand is also expected to launch the budget Galaxy Tab A8 2021 tablet in January 2022 alongside the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. The tablet is tipped to be available starting at 270 euros (around Rs. 23,190).

