Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Pricing Details Out; Could Start At Rs. 23,190 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apart from the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung is also set to launch the affordable Galaxy Tab A8 2021 tablet next year. The tablet is said to come in three storage configurations. Recently detailed specifications and an estimated price of the tablet were revealed online. Now, the latest development has brought the price for all variants of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Price Tipped

According to a new report by Appuals, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be announced in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Both the 32GB and 64GB storage models of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Wi-Fi-only variant will cost 270 euros (roughly Rs. 23,190), while the 128GB model is said to be priced at 360 euros (roughly Rs. 30,900).

On the other hand, the Wi-Fi + LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 with a 32GB storage option will be priced at 320 euros (roughly Rs. 27,486), while and 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + LTE) model will cost 410 euros (roughly Rs. 35,217).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Design Revealed

The publication has also shared the user manual of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 tablet. The shared screenshot confirms the tablet will have quad speakers at the bottom and top edges. The volume key and power button will be on the right side. There will also be a USB Type-C port, microSD slot for external storage expansion, and GPS antenna, main antenna, and a single camera on both front and rear sides.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Features We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is tipped to sport a 10.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T618 chip paired with 4GB/ 3GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option which will support storage expansion via microSD slot.

At the rear, the tab will have an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The tablet will get its fuel from a 7,040 mAh battery unit that will support 15W charging tech.

On the software front, it will run Android 11 OS and is said to measure 6.9mm in thickness and weigh 476 grams. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is said to be available in pink, gold, grey, and silver color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Expected Launch

Samsung has not shared any launch details of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 2021. Rumors suggested the tablet could arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which is said to go official in January. A report also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come to India around the same time as the global announcement.

The Galaxy S21 FE is going to be the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE and features of the phone will include the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 processor (depending on the market), triple cameras, and so on. Coming to the Galaxy Tab A8 2021, the tablet is believed to launch in the Indian market as well. Since it has already received BIS certification.

