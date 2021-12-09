Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Full Specifications & Pricing Revealed; Launching In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping up to launch its flagship Tab S8 series next year. Now, it seems the South Korean brand is also set to unveil an affordable tablet dubbed the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 soon. The exact launch timeline or date of the upcoming tablet has not been revealed yet.

However, the tablet has already visited multiple sites including BIS, FCC, and more, giving an idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Tab A8 2021. Now, the pricing of the upcoming budget tablet has also been leaked online. Also, the specifications have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Full Specifications Revealed

The detailed specs of the tablet have been shared by tipster Snoopy Tech. Although tipster has not revealed launch details of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 2021. In terms of features, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will feature a 10.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by the Unisoc T618 chip paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option which is believed to support additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD slot. The tablet is also tipped to come with a 3GB RAM model and it will be available in both Wi-Fi-only LTE variants.

For imaging, there will be It will be 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Additionally, it will pack a 7,040 mAh battery unit that will ship with 15W charging support. Other aspects will include quad speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, Android 11 OS, and so on. Lastly, it will measure 6.9mm in thickness and weigh 476 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Expected Price

As above mentioned, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) might come in three storage configurations. As far as the price is concerned, the tablets are rumored to come between €240 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and €360 (roughly Rs. 30,800). Further, it will be available in Pink, Gold, Grey, and Silver color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Expected Launch Details

Since the full specification and price have already been revealed, it seems the launch could take place soon. Further, we expect the tablet will also arrive in the Indian market as it was already spotted on the BIS listing.

In terms of competition, the tablet will compete with affordable tablets from brands like Lenovo, Nokia, and Realme. The latter is also gearing up to launch another tablet soon which was recently spotted on the Geekbench platform.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Also Coming

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models are expected to launch soon. These tablets are rumored to come in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model will be the most premium offering of the lineup, while the standard Galaxy Tab S8 will be a budget offering compared to the other two models, which is said to start at KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,800).

