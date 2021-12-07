Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Design Revealed Online; Tab S8 Ultra To Feature Dual-Selfie Cameras News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models are expected to go official next year. In the meantime, rumors and leaks already revealed the features and pricing of the upcoming Samsung tablets. Now, the fresh renders show the design of all three models of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Design Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

The fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series renders have been shared by popular tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), believed to be official renders of the upcoming Galaxy tablets. The renders show the front design of all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models.

Both the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are appeared to have similar designs, while the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is spotted with slim bezels all around and a notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The power button and volume rockers of these tablets are also seen on the top edge.

Further, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will house dual cameras at the front, while the other two models will feature a single camera sensor. Apart from the front design, nothing is known from the renders.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Features We Know So Far

Detailing the features, both the standard Galaxy S8 and the Tab S8+ are expected to come with a 120Hz display. The latter will have a 12.4-inch OLED panel, while the standard Tab S8 will pack a smaller 11-inch LTPS TFT screen. The Ultra model is tipped to sport a 14.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It remains to be seen which processor Samsung will use for upcoming tablets. Since a recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be powered by the Exynos SoCs, while the previous report suggested that Samsung will use a Snapdragon processor for the Tab S8 series.

For cameras, both Galaxy S8 and the S8+ will come with 8MP front-facing sensor and a 13MP dual-rear camera setup. On the other hand, the Ultra variant will use an 8MP main lens and a 5MP ultrawide lens at the front panel, while a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor will be on the rear panel.

Additionally, the Tab S8 is said to feature an 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ could pack a 10,090 mAh battery with the same charging tech. The Ultra model will pack a larger 12,000 mAh battery compared to the other two models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Expected Price

Rumors suggested the Galaxy tablets will be available in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G. The Ultra model might start at KRW 1,469,000 (around Rs. 95,478), while the Tab S8+ will come at a starting price of KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680), and the standard Tab S8 is said to start at KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,800).

The exact launch date or timeline is yet to be announced. However, it seems these tablets will go official after the launch of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. We will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

