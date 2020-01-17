Samsung's Affordable Galaxy Tablet Appears On Geekbench: Key Specifications Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung might have another tablet under development besides the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. The company is likely working on an affordable tablet whose details just surfaced over the web. The unknown Galaxy Tablet has been spotted via Geekbench listing. While its name is still a mystery, the Geekbench listing gives us an insight into some of the key features.

The tablet is listed with SM-P610 and SM-P615 model number. While the former is said to be the Wi-Fi only variant, the latter is likely the LTE model. As for the hardware, the Geekbench listing suggests the latest Android 10 OS and support for S-Pen as well.

The Geekbench listing indicates an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset powering the smartphone. This is a mid-range chipset that drives the company's popular Galaxy M30s smartphone as well. The processor will be clubbed with 4GB of RAM.

In the single-core test, the tablet logged 1,664 points, while it scored 5,422 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing reveals only the aforementioned hardware. The details related to its display and cameras are still under wraps. However, the rumor mill is likely to churn out some more details on the upcoming affordable Galaxy Tablet in the coming days.

Just to recall, Samsung is also gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Tab S6 5G sometime soon in South Korea. The device is identical to the Galaxy Tab S6 4G model, but packs a different processor. The renders and specifications of the tablet recently leaked revealing a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

The tablet is said to ship with a dual-rear camera setup that will accommodate a13MP primary lens and a 5MP depth sensor. It will pack an 8MP selfie snapper. The device is leaked with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and is first of its kind to use this high-end chipset. It is likely to arrive with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Keeping everything in check could be a 7,040 mAh battery unit.

