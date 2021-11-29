Vivo’s First Tablet To Feature Flagship SD870 Processor; Arriving In Q1 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo tablet has been buzzing the internet for the past few months. In June, the tablet was tipped to launch in Q4 2022, while Vivo executive officially confirmed that the launch will take place in the first half of 2022.

This means the launch is just around the corner, we expect the official launch date will soon reveal. The design and few features of the upcoming Vivo tablet have already leaked. Now, a new leak has revealed the processor of the Vivo tablet.

Vivo Tablet Processor Details Out

The news comes out via a Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, Vivo's first tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, the same chipset runs the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet.

Apart from this, the tipster has not shared any details regarding the Vivo tablet. However, he stated that more manufactures will enter the tablet market in 2022. So, customers will get a wide range of tablet options.

For the unaware, OnePlus is also expected to enter the tablets segment. The OnePlus Pad moniker was previously listed on the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). On the other hand, Oppo is also set to debut its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad soon which is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 23,290). The tipster also suggests the launch of e-ink tablets, small-size gaming tablets, super-large screen OLED flagship tablets, and more.

Vivo Tablet: What More To Expect?

As of now, the exact name of the Vivo tablet is still unknown. However, the brand registered the tablet with the Vivo Pad moniker at the European Union Intellectual Property Office trademark. So, there is a chance Vivo's first tablet will be called Vivo Pad.

Although Vivo has confirmed the launch timeline; however, it did not disclose any key features of the Vivo Pad. As per the TUV Rheinland certification listing, the tablet will carry a model number BW-B1 with a capacity of 8,040 mAh. Also, the previously leaked images of the upcoming Vivo tablet revealed it might skip both notch and a punch-hole cutout, instead, the tablet will have a full-screen display.

It is also tipped to skip selfie camera but you could get dual cameras with an LED flash at the rear panel. Moreover, the power button and the volume rockers were spotted on the right and left sides, respectively. We have been able to gather this much info about the upcoming Vivo tablet. Since we are close to the launch, we expect to get other details soon.

Can Beat Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series?

Besides, camera features and display of the upcoming Vivo tablet are yet to be revealed. However, looking at the processor, the tablet is expected to compete with the upcoming Oppo Pad, Mi Pad 5 series, and so on.

While the Mi Pad 5 series tablets have a few plus points like 120Hz display, 5G connectivity (Mi Pad 5 Pro), and fast charging. It remains to be seen whether the Vivo tablet will offer better than it.

