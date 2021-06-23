Vivo Tablet Confirmed To Arrive In Q4 2021; Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo tablet has been the talk of the town for several days. The design and features of the tablet have also been tipped. Vivo has now finally confirmed the brand is entering into the tablet segment with the launch of its first tab in the fourth quarter of this year. Moreover, the brand also registered the Vivo Pad moniker at the European Union Intellectual Property Office trademark.

Vivo Tablet: What We Know So Far

The upcoming Vivo tablet was recently spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification, revealing its specifications. The listing revealed the battery of the tablet will carry a model number BW-B1 with a capacity of 8,040 mAh.

Moreover, the leaked images also revealed the Vivo tablet could skip notch and even a punch-hole cutout, instead, the tablet will feature a full-screen display. Going by the leaked image, the tablet will not sport any camera at the front. So, it remains to be seen if the brand will indeed skip the selfie camera.

However, the Vivo tablet is said to pack dual cameras with an LED flash at the rear. The power button and the volume rockers will be placed on the right and left sides, respectively. Other details like display, processor, and camera resolution are still a mystery. Since the company has confirmed the launch timeline, we expect it will soon share more intel on the upcoming tablet.

Vivo Tablet: What We Think

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing. We expect the brand will launch its tablet at an affordable price tag like its smartphones. With the launch of its first tablet, Vivo will join the existing Chinese brands Xiaomi and Huawei who are selling tablets. It remains to be seen whether the brand will be as successful as its smartphone industry.

It's noteworthy that Realme is also said to enter into the tablet segment which is going to be another competitor to Vivo. Besides, Vivo is now prepping up to launch the Vivo V21e 5G smartphone on June 24 at 5 PM in India which is said to come under Rs. 25,000 segment.

