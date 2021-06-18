Alleged Vivo Tablet With 8,040 mAh Battery Appears On TUV Listing; What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is gradually expanding its product offering from just smartphones. The company is setting out to explore the tablet market, upping the competition against Huawei and Xiaomi. So far, the Vivo tablet development has been a mere rumor. Now, the tablet has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification, revealing its specifications.

Vivo Tablet Spotted

The Vivo tablet spotted on TUV certification (by 91Mobiles) has confirmed the existence of the device, which has been only rumored so far. Moreover, the listing has also given us an insight into its specifications. Going into the details, the listing has revealed the battery specifications of the upcoming Vivo tablet.

Going into the details, the listing reveals the battery data of a device with the model number BW-B1, which is the alleged Vivo tablet. Here, the alleged tablet device packs a battery with a rated capacity of 7,860 mAh and a typical capacity of 8,040 mAh. Seeing the size of the battery, it can be concluded that this is for a tablet and not a smartphone.

Vivo Tablet Launch: What To Expect

Reports now point the rumored Vivo tablet could debut with an 8,040 mAh battery and the launch could be around the corner. To note, this isn't the first time we're hearing of the Vivo tablet. Previous leaks had revealed the design renders of the tablet, which is said to skip notches or even a punch-hole cutout.

The previous reports event suggest the Vivo tablet would pack dual cameras with an LED flash at the rear. Also, the power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right and left sides, respectively. Apart from this, there's not much information available about the alleged Vivo tablet.

Presently, Huawei and Xiaomi are the only two Chinese companies in the tablet segment. Once Vivo enters, this is bound to change and one can expect powerful features at an attractive price - just like the Vivo smartphones. In related news, Realme is also tipped to enter the tablet market with the Realme Pad, which would further change the market dynamics. However, until we have official confirmation regarding these devices, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

