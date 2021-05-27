Vivo Tablet In Works; Leaked Image Reveals Notch-Less Display News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tablets have become incredibly popular over the past few years, even more so after the pandemic struck. Major brands like Apple and Samsung have catered to the growing demand for tablets. Looks like these companies might have some new competition. Vivo is reportedly working on a tablet, the first from the Chinese company.

Vivo Tablet In Work

New reports reveal that Vivo is working on a new tab series, marking its debut in the tablet market. While the popular Chinese brand hasn't officially confirmed or teased the new tablet, a new leak has revealed its design and form factor. Here, the image of the Vivo tablet reveals its full-screen, notch-less display.

From the looks of it, the alleged Vivo tablet hasn't even left room for a front-facing camera. Does this mean there could be a pop-up camera? Or it could also be an in-display front-facing camera. For now, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Vivo is a brand that has focused a lot on the selfie camera, which also means we could see something new with the upcoming tablet. The leaked image reveals a couple of other details as well. For instance, it also reveals the rear design of the upcoming Vivo tablet.

If this image is to be believed, we can expect a dual-camera setup paired with an LED flash at the rear. The image further reveals the rectangular housing for the cameras, something we've typically seen in tabs. Apart from this, one can also spot the power and the volume rockers on the left side of the Vivo tablet.

Vivo Tablet: What To Expect

As noted, the demand for tablets is on the rise and Vivo aims to have a piece of this cake. The alleged Vivo tablet would be the first from the company, which would also expand its product offering. From the looks of it, Vivo is aiming to expand its brand image from just smartphones to include more diverse gadgets.

Plus, the new Vivo tablet would also up the competition in the tablet market, which is quite dominated by Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi in India. One can expect to see unique features and attractive pricing for the new tab from Vivo.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India