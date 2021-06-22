Vivo V21e 5G Launching At 5 PM On June 24: Features, Sale And Expected Price In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V21e 5G smartphone on June 24 in the country. The upcoming handset will join the existing models of the V-series and a few features have already been confirmed by the company. Besides, multiple leaks have given us enough information about the features of the phone. Here's a quick roundup of the launch time, expected price, and features of the upcoming Vivo V21e 5G.

Vivo V21e 5G: How To Watch Live-stream

The smartphone will be launching on June 24 at 5 PM in the country which will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Vivo V21e 5G Features: We Know So Far

The phone is confirmed to pack a dual-rear camera setup that could offer a 64MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it will feature a 32MP Super Night Selfie camera that also believed to capture good quality images at low-light condition.

Upfront, the phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display; however, there is no information on whether the handset will offer a higher refresh rate or not. It could pack the Dimensity 700 chip that also powers the Realme 8 5G. The Vivo V21e 5G is also confirmed to support 3GB extended RAM that is said to run up to 20 apps at the same time without a hitch.

Moreover, the phone might ship with a 4,000 mAh battery that is confirmed to support 44W FlashCharge and it will charge 72 percent of the battery within 30 minutes. Other aspects are expected to include a microSD slot, Android 11 with FunTouch OS, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and so on. Lastly, the phone is believed to support dual-SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Price And Availability

As far as the price is concerned, the Vivo V21e 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. However, it remains to be seen whether the phone will get other storage options. Moreover, the phone can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon, and leading offline stores after the launch. It is also confirmed to available in two color variants - Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl.

Vivo V21e 5G: What We Think

The company has not shared any word on the pricing. Going by the leaked price, we can say the upcoming smartphone will be a mid-range offering with a sleek and trendy design. Besides, features like a 32MP selfie camera with OIS support, fast charging, and 5G connectivity will help the handset to compete against smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE and the iQOO Z3.

