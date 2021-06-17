Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Revealed; Could Arrive On June 24 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the Vivo V21e 5G is the upcoming smartphone from the brand. Recently, the leaked poster has revealed the design and color options of the smartphone. Now, the latest development from the company has revealed the launch date. The company took to its Twitter handle to share the teaser which reveals the launch date as June 24 in India. However, the tweet has been deleted quickly.

Vivo V21e 5G: What We Know So Far

The Vivo V21e 5G is expected to come in two color options - Gradient Black and Gradient Blue. The phone is also said to offer a dual-rear camera setup which will be placed at the top left corner of its rear panel. Further, the Vivo V21e 5G will feature a slim and trendy design and will feature a 32MP Super Night selfie camera sensor. The leaked poster also revealed that the upcoming phone will support 44W fast charging.

Other features of the phone are said to include a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 720G SoC featured on the Vivo V21e 4G model. Besides, the Vivo V21e 5G could arrive with a 4,000 mAh battery and the dual-rear cameras setup will house a 64MP main lens and an 8MP secondary sensor.

The phone is also said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Other aspects are believed to include Android 11 OS, expandable storage option, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the device will also support dual-SIM support, 5G connectivity, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Price In India

The 4G model of the Vivo V21e was launched at RM 1,299 (around Rs. 23,000). So, we expect the 5G model will obviously cost higher than the 4G unit. Besides, the Vivo V21 5G is selling in India starting at Rs. 29,990. Considering this, the upcoming 5G model is also believed to come under Rs. 30,000.

Talking about the competition, the upcoming smartphone is expected to compete with other mid-range devices in the same price range. However, the Realme 8 5G with the same Dimensity 700 chipset is selling in India at Rs. 14,999. But features like 32MP Super Night selfie camera and 44W fast charging can be a plus point for the Vivo V21e 5G.

Via

Best Mobiles in India