Vivo V21e 5G Price In India Hinted Ahead Of Launch

Vivo is all set to take the wraps off a new smartphone in India in the coming days. Well, the talk is about the Vivo V21e 5G that is all set to go on sale via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. We already know that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will see the light of the day on June 24 in the country. Now, the possible pricing of the Vivo V21e 5G has been tipped.

Vivo V21e 5G Price In India Out

A few days back, the launch poster of the Vivo V21e 5G was leaked online showing its possible specifications and design. Now, the pricing of the Vivo V21e 5G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space has been leaked.

As per Twitter-based tipster the_tech_guy, the Vivo V21e 5G with the above-mentioned storage configuration will be priced at Rs. 24.990. It remains to be seen if the smartphone will launch only in one storage option or if there will be other options for buyers.

Vivo V21e 5G Recent Leak

A recent poster that was leaked suggested that the Vivo V21e 5G could arrive in two color options - gradient black and gradient blue. At the top left corner of its rear, this smartphone from Vivo seems to house a dual-camera module with the two sensors stacked vertically.

Furthermore, it was seen to flaunt a slim and trendy design. Also, the poster hints at the presence of a 32MP Super Night selfie camera sensor and a battery that is accompanied with a 44W fast charging capability.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Specs

When it comes to the leaked specs, the Vivo V21e 5G is tipped to flaunt a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, it could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Within the notch at the front, the Vivo V21e 5G is believed to house a 32MP selfie camera sensor that could be optimized to capture impressive selfies even in low-light conditions. At the rear, the dual-camera module might comprise a 64MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP secondary superwide camera lens.

Apart from that, the Vivo V21e 5G is said to get power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology as mentioned above. The other goodies expected from this upcoming Vivo smartphone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Android 11 OS and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

