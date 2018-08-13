Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus could be in the worksXiaomi Mi Pad 4 was launched recently in the company’s hom

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Pad 4 in its home market China. So soon, it looks like the company is all set to come up with a bigger version of the same. We say so as a leak regarding the alleged Mi Pad 4 Plus has emerged online. The leak reveals some key specifications, design elements and color options regarding the device.

A few days back, it was speculated that Xiaomi is prepping a new Android tablet with the moniker Mi Pad 4 Plus. Now, the same source, MySmartPrice citing a tip from a Twitter user has come up with a report revealing the details of the upcoming tablet.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus expected specs

The report suggests that the Mi Pad 4 Plus will have a bigger battery than the standard Mi Pad 4. The Plus variant is believed to arrive with a 10-inch display while the existing model comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD display with a WUVGA resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels. Besides the bigger battery and display, the device is also said to feature a few other upgrades.

When it comes to the internal aspects, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus is expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which has proved its prowess. The expected connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi.

The Mi Pad 4 Plus is expected to arrive with a beefed-up battery while its smaller kin uses a 6000mAh battery. Notably, the Mi Pad 4 itself has an impressive battery for its form factor. This makes us believe that the beefed-up battery will make the Plus variant an even better option.

Also, the leak suggests that the tablet might have 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage capacity. Given that the Mi Pad 4 does not support expandable storage, we cannot expect the Plus variant of the device to feature a microSD card slot. The upcoming Xiaomi tablet is speculated to arrive in two colors - Gold and Black. Usually, tablets do not come in multiple color options.

These aspects are based on specifications and we cannot come to a conclusion without any official word from Xiaomi regarding the upcoming tablet.