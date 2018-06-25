Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 launched with 4G LTE, AI Face Unlock and more

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 has been announced along with the Redmi 6 Pro earlier today in China. The fourth-generation tablet comes with interesting features such as AI Face Unlock. The device comes in two variants - Wi-Fi and 4G of which the latter has a nano SIM slot. The Mi Pad 4 has been launched in Gold and Black color variants and will go on sale from June 27 in the country.

The Mi Pad 4 measures 200.2 x 120.3 x 7.9mm in dimension and weighs in around 242.5 grams. It is touted to be 9.4% smaller than its predecessor - the Mi Pad 3, making it comfortable for one-handed usage. It comes with the AI Face Unlock feature and it is interesting to see the same on a tablet.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 specifications

The Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a contrast ratio of 1200:1. Under its hood, the device operates an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. The tablet comes in two storage variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI, the Mi Pad 4 sports a 13MP camera at its rear with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with a Samsung S5K5E8 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. It comes in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE variants as mentioned above. Both the variants come with other connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. A 6000mAh battery powers the Mi Pad 4 providing enough backup to the tablet.

Mi Pad 4 price and availability

The base variant of the Xiaomi tablet featuring Wi-Fi, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at 1099 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,500). The Wi-Fi variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,600). The 4G variant will arrive only with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and it is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,600).

As mentioned above, the sale will debut in China on June 27. There is no word regarding the global availability of the Xiaomi tablet for now.