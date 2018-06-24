Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will cost just Rs 11,000 for the base variant

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its fourth iteration of the tablet, called the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 in China on the 25th of June. And now, the leaked pricing of these tablets has been leaked online. According to official listing on the Xiaomi China website, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be available in three options.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 with 3 GB of RAM and 32 of GB storage will cost 1099 Yuan (Rs 11,000)

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will cost 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000)

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage with LTE capability will cost 1499 Yuan (Rs 15,000)

At this price tag, these tables offer a huge value for money that no other tablet offers at this price tag. Similarly, these are the most affordable electronic devices (both smartphones and tablets) to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset, which powers the smartphones like the Nokia 7 Plus and the Vivo X21.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of these devices in India. if Xiaomi launches these tablets in India, then these tables will sell like hot cakes for sure.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 does resemble with the Apple iPad. As we have seen with the other Xiaomi devices, the Mi Pad 4 is not afraid to flaunt the Apple iPad design what so ever.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will have a 16:10 aspect ratio display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the top. As of now, there is no information on the display technology (either LCD or OLED) or the exact resolution of the display. The leaked renders also confirmed that the device has a display with rounded off corners similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The tablet will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with either 3/4 GB RAM or 32/64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will also come with Wi-Fi only or LTE model.

The tablet has a single 13 MP primary camera on the back of the tablet and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front. The tablet will be offering MIUI custom operating system based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Finally, the tablet will pack in a 6000 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with a USB type C port at the bottom part of the tablet with a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. The tablet is also expected to support fast charging along with OTG support.

