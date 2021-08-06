Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 With Stylus Pen Confirmed For August 10 Launch; Expected Features And Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After so many rumors and speculations, Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for its much-awaited Mi Pad 5 series. The latest teaser has confirmed the Mi Pad 5 is launching on August 10 alongside the Mi Mix 4 smartphone. Besides, features and pricing of the upcoming tablets have been leaked multiple times online.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series Launch Confirmed

The teaser has also revealed that the Mi Pad 10 series will come with stylus pen support. Apart from this, the brand has not shared any details. However, the Xiaomi Smart stylus pen was recently spotted on the FCC website carrying the model number M2107K81PC.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series: What We Known So Far

As mentioned above, the upcoming Mi Pad 5 series has been in the rumor mill for several days. It is expected to comprise three models - one is a standard model, a Pro model, and the other one is yet to be revealed. Detailing the features, the Xiaomi tablets are said to flaunt a similar right-angled edge design as the iPad Pro.

The standard Mi Pad 5 series is likely to come with a 10.9-inch display with a 2K resolution display and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model is said to support a 144Hz refresh rate.

Both the variants are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and come with an 8,720 mAh battery unit that supports 67W fast charging. Moreover, the Mi Pad 5 series is said to sport a dual-camera system. One of the models will include a 48MP main lens, while another one will come with a 12MP sensor. Additionally, the upcoming Xiaomi tablets will be lightweight and thin in design.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series Expected Price

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series is expected to come starting at RMB 3,000 (around Rs. 34,200). However, we will suggest our readers to take this as speculations as the brand has not confirmed anything.If the leaked price comes out to be true, the tablets with flagship-grade features will be cheaper than the iPad Pro.

Moreover, the flagship processor and higher refresh are rarely seen in tablets. So, the upcoming Xiaomi tablets are expected to beat other tablets from brands like Samsung and Huawei.

