Xiaomi Pad 5 With Smart Pen, Dolby Atmos Launched Starting From Rs. 26,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi started disrupting the tablet market that was dominated by the Apple iPad lineup and Android devices from Samsung, Lenovo and others. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new tablet - the Pad 5 in India after announcing it globally in 2021. It has been launched alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Mi TV 5A.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched with an 11-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The other aspects of the display include Dolby Vision, HDR10, TrueTone True color display, and TUV Rheinland low blue light hardware certification.

Under its hood, the Xiaomi Pad 5 makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor based on the 7nm process alongside Adreno 640 GPU. It is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. An 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging powers the tablet from within. It is touted to charge the battery up to 100% in 91 minutes and the bundled 22.5W charger charges it in 123 minutes.

Running Android 11 topped with MIUI for Pad, the Xiaomi Pad 5 bestows a 13MP rear camera sensor with support for 4K video recording. At the front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. Other goodies of the Xiaomi tablet include a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos certification, quad speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more.

What's more, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with support for Smart Pen, which features a 4096 pressure sensitivity and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It weighs around 12.2 kg and comes with a keyboard dock with 12mm deep travel.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price In India

On the pricing front, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched in Cosmic Gray and it is priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage options respectively. The device will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other offline stores from May 3. As an introductory offer, the tablet will be available a discounted pricing of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 respectively until May 7.

