Xiaomi Pad 5 To Arrive In India On April 27 Alongside Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone - the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India on April 27. Already, the company has started teasing the features of the smartphone via its social media handles. Now, there are claims that the company will also launch the latest tablet - the Xiaomi Pad 5 in the country alongside the smartphone.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing the information tipped by the well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi Pad 5 could be launched in India alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Notably, the company launched this tablet along with the Mi Pad 5 Pro back in August 2021.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Nearing

Notably, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has been confirmed to arrive in India on April 27. It has teased the announcement of multiple products that are tipped to arrive in the country without explicitly revealing their actual product names. In that case, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be the first tablet from the company to arrive in India in all these years. It is expected that the Xiaomi tablet could arrive with support for a stylus and keyboard accessories.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

To recap its specs, the Xiaomi Pad 5 bestows an 11-inch WQXGA TrueTone True color display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a sampling rate of 240Hz, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The tablet gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor alongside Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The Xiaomi tablet runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5 custom skin and gets the power from an 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. The photography aspects of the Xiaomi Pad 5 include a 13MP camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP camera at the front. The other aspects of the tablet include a USB Type-C port, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, 5G, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and GPS.

When it comes to expected pricing, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched in China in an entry-level offering with 6GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi variant priced at RMB 1,999 (approx. Rs. 24,000) and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 256GB Wi-Fi model priced at RMB 2,299 (approx. Rs. 27,600). It is expected that the device will be priced relatively cheaper in India.

