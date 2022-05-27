Xiaomi Pad 6 Launch Timeline Revealed; Tipped To Feature MediaTek SoC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Pad 5 is the latest tablet from the brand which is selling with 5G connectivity in China. While the Indian variant does not support a cellular network. Now, the news of the successor Xiaomi Pad 6 is buzzing the internet. The latest development has brought the processor and launch timeline of the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6. Let's take a look at what upgrades the next-gen has to offer.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Launch Timeline Out

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the next-gen Xiaomi Pad 6 with the model number 22081283G has been spotted on the EEC certification website. The first four-digit of the model numbers hint that the Xiaomi tablet will launch in August 2022.

Besides, tipster Mukul Sharma also claimed the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be launched by July end or August. XiaomiUI report also revealed that the tablet might ship with MediaTek chipset instead of the Qualcomm SoC featured on the Pad 5. Although the name of the chip is still unknown at this moment.

Xiaomi Pad 6: What To Expect?

The features of the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 are yet to be revealed. We expect details will soon appear online. To recall, the Xiaomi Pad 5 was announced with a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and DCI-P3 color gamut. This time, we expect a larger display from the Xiaomi Pad 6.

The Pad 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB. Given that, the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 is likely to use a high-end processor from MediaTek. Besides, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 8,720 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

It was launched with Android 11 with MIUI 13 for Pad and offers a 13MP rear camera sensor with support for up to 4K video recording at a 30fps frame rate. Other aspects of the Xiaomi Pad 5 include an 8MP selfie camera sensor with capable of full-HD (1080p) video recording at a 30fps frame rate, Xiaomi Pad Keyboard, Smart Pen, etc.

Apart from the Xiaomi Pad 6, the brand is reportedly to launch a total of four tablets. These tablets are said to carry model numbers L81, L81A, L82, and L83. One of these four tablets is a Redmi tablet.

