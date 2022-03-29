Xiaomi Teases Launch Of New Tablet In India; Is It Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new tablet soon in India. However, the brand did not reveal the name of the upcoming tablet. There is a chance it is talking about the Mi Pad 5 series. To recall, Xiaomi announced the Mi Pad 5 series comprising the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro models back in August last year. Both tablets offer high-end features at accessible price tags.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series Coming?

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain took to his Twitter to tease the arrival of the upcoming Xiaomi tablet. He did not mention the name or any launch timeline of the tablet. The tweet only says, "Mi Fans, we're gearing up to make your wish come true. Always Believe in the power of making dreams come true. #KeepTabsOnUs."

Mi Fans, we're gearing up to make your wish come true. 😍

𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 in the power of making dreams come true. #KeepTabsOnUs



Get notified: https://t.co/xziTfT1vJu pic.twitter.com/6eU2j51WwW — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 29, 2022

Besides, the brand has also made a dedicated microsite on the official website which has a countdown for April 1 at 12 PM IST. So, the brand might unveil more details about the upcoming product which can be the name or launch date. As of now, we can only assume that it may be talking about the Mi Pad 5 series.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series Features

Both Mi Pad 5 and the Pro model have an 11-inch LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2560×1600 screen resolution, HDR10, and a 500 nits brightness. However, the standard variant is powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset, while the Pro model has the Snapdragon 870 chipset under its hood.

Besides, the Mi Pad 5 comes with a single 13MP rear camera and the Pro (Wi-Fi) model features a dual-camera system consisting of a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary sensor. However, the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G variant includes 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary sensor. For selfies, both tablets have a 5MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Mi Pad 5 is backed by an 8,720 mAh battery unit, while the Pro model packs an 8,600 mAh battery; however, the Pro model supports 67W wired fast charging technology. On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 comes with 33W charging. Some similar features on both the tablets include a stylus pen, run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series Expected Pricing In India

If the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series will indeed launch in the country, we expect they will carry a similar price tag as the Chinese variants. To recall, the standard Mi Pad 5 was launched a starting price tag of CNY 1999 (roughly Rs. 22,900), while the Pro variant price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700).

Nowadays, the demand for the tablet has surged exponentially. However, the Indian tablet market is mostly dominated by Samsung and Lenovo compared to others. Now, it seems Xiaomi is all set to compete with these brands. Besides, OnePlus is also expected to unveil its first-ever tablet soon.

