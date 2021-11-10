Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: Handcrafted For Entertainment

Lenovo has thrown in an in-built hinge-stand that makes it ideal for all activities. Generally, this feature would be available with a tablet cover. But with the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, it's part of the structural design. Apart from the unique design, the new Lenovo tablet also packs some powerful specifications and handy features. This detailed review aims to help you decide if the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is the right tab for you or not.

Specifications

Display: 11-inch IPS TDDI 2K Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

GPU: ARM Mali-G76 MC4

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 128GB default storage

Battery: 7,500 mAh

Platform: Android 11 OS

Camera: 8MP rear camera + 8MP selfie camera

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Design: Made For Long Viewing Experiences

The design of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is one of its key highlights. On the surface, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 looks like any other tab with its large display. In fact, Lenovo calls this tablet the family entertainment unit - and it is designed ideally for this. Priced at Rs. 29,999, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is available in a single Storm Grey color with a textured rear panel.

The Lenovo tab features a unique stand as part of its design. Here, the lower part of the tab has bulky, rounded edges that make room for the stand. This stand is perfect to place the tab on any surface for all your activities. Be it video calling, video streaming, doodling, or just about anything. The stand also makes it a perfect home speaker for playing songs.

That said, the speaker grilles are also placed at the lower portion of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11. So, if you place the tablet on a soft, sound-absorbing surface like the sofa or your bed, the audio output can be a tad bit lower. Yet, the tablet is ideally designed to adjust the stand-hinge to get the best of both audio and video experiences.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 includes a single USB Type-C port that can be used for both charging and data transfer. Overall, the tablet features a thin frame, except at the lower-end where the hinge-stand is placed. The rear panel features a textured body, which surprisingly doesn't heat up. One can see the Yoga logo along with the single rear camera that finishes the rear design of the Lenovo tab.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Display: Powerfully Immersive

The display of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is noteworthy for its 11-inch IPS TDDI 2K screen. The display features 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution with 400 nits, 16.7 million colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision Touch, giving users a smooth experience. Plus, the display comes with TÜV-certified eye care, ensuring protection to your eyes even after prolonged use.

I felt the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is ideally designed for binge-watching. The stand design and the immersive display let you watch one episode after the next! Similarly, it can be used for prolonged gaming sessions or online reading, browsing as well. I used the tab for a few games, and the overall experience has been impressive.

Also, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 comes with Dolby Atmos with the JBL quad-speaker system. This further enhances the visual experience on the tab. The boosted bass with the Lenovo Premium Audio design and tuning makes video and audio calling crystal clear.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Camera: Made For Creators

The camera on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 includes a single 8MP sensor at the rear and another 8MP sensor at the front. I would say the combination of the hinge-stand at the rear and the powerful camera makes it an ideal gadget for content creators. While tripods and mobile stands can be handy, the Lenovo Yoga Tab offers it as part of its design.

So you can simply place the tab on a surface, switch on the camera, and begin shooting or go live. The cameras pack a few handy features like Portrait mode. Plus, you can use various filters to get the clear shot you're looking for. I clicked a few photos on the Lenovo tab, and they turned out to be pretty good - even in low lighting.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Performance: Glitch- And Lag-Free

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 performance score is also noteworthy. The tab gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with an integrated ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The tab model I've experienced here comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB default storage, with a dedicated microSD card slot for further memory expansion.

I ran the Geekbench benchmark to determine its performance. Here, the tablet scored 468 in the single-core test and 1584 in the multi-core test. Overall, the scorecard has been quite impressive, indicating that the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is powerful.

Similarly, the real-life experience on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has also been lag-free. The tab runs Android 11 OS, which makes way for a smooth experience without any bloatware. I ran multiple apps at once like video streaming, games, browsing, and even note-taking apps. All in all, I was able to toggle between them with any glitches for a seamless experience.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Battery: Good Enough

The battery on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is one of the key factors, as it is on any wireless gadget. Here, the tab packs a 7,500 mAh battery with 20W charging support. The massive battery on the Lenovo tab provides juice for prolonged hours. Moreover, the Lenovo software is designed to provide extra battery use for binge-watching.

For instance, if you're binge-watching something on Netflix or Prime Video, the battery is designed to ensure the juice never runs out. At one point, the battery dropped below 15 percent, the only notable difference I saw was a slight drop in the brightness.

Another noticeable factor related to the battery is the prolonged time it requires to charge. Generally, smartphones have roughly 5,000 mAh battery that can fully charge in roughly two hours. On the other hand, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 packs a 7,500 mAh battery that took roughly four hours to fully charge. If Lenovo had included a more powerful fast charging prowess, it would have been even better.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Verdict: A Handy Device For Entertainment

People often wonder if you should get a tab or not. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 puts an end to this discussion. This Lenovo tab makes a good choice as a family device for gaming, video streaming, and even group calls. Priced at Rs. 29,999, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is a worthy investment for you. The built-in stand hinge on the tab surely won't disappoint!