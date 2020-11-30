Just In
Jabra Plans To Bring Elite 85t Earbuds In Four More Colours In January
Jabra has announced the launch of new Truly Wireless earbuds in India. The Elite 85t earbuds will be available on Amazon from tomorrow (December 1, 2020). The new earbuds are priced at Rs. 18,999 in Titanium Black colour.
"We have launched the Elite 85t earbuds in Titanium Black colour, but we are going to add four more colours in next year in January," AmiteshPunhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra told Gizbot in an interaction. However, he did not disclose the details of the upcoming earbuds and said, "All products will be available on all channels from January."
Punhani also pointed out that our newly launched earbuds come with dedicated ANC chipsets, six microphones, and wireless charging. In addition, our product is quite comfortable and that makes us different from other brands.
Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds: Specification
If we talk about the newly launched earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds feature Advanced ANC. It has 6-mic technology, which the company claims can offer a superior calling experience to users. The earbuds come with a semi-open design, wind noise protection, microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds. It also has a 12mm driver and 5.5 hours of listening when ANC is on, which can extend up to 25 hours with the case.
The company also said that it can offer you 31 hours of listening without ANC. It also includes Qi-certified chargers, IPX4, and a two-year warranty. These earbuds can be controlled via the Jabra Sound+ application. It also allows you to use the MyControls section and it also compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
