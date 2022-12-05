Amazon May Cut 20,000 Jobs After Performance Review; Should Indian Employees Worry? Tech Biz oi -Alap Naik Desai

Amazon was to lay off about 10,000 employees, but the actual number could go higher. It appears Amazon may terminate the employment of around 20,000 employees. The e-commerce giant's global workforce is under threat of losing their jobs, including those working for the company in India. Let's look at the methods Amazon may use to lay off at an estimated 6 percent of its global workforce, supposedly to brace for tougher financial conditions.

Amazon To Conduct Performance Reviews?

Amazon hasn't yet officially confirmed the number of employees it will lay off in the coming months. However, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy recently indicated that Amazon is preparing to lay off employees in several departments.

"Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023."

Thereafter, several reports suggested Amazon may let around 10,000 employees go. However, it appears the layoffs at the e-commerce company could be on a much larger scale.

It seems Amazon has asked managers, heads of departments, and other senior personnel to "identify work performance problems among employees". Officially, this could be a "Performance Review" to assess the work and productivity levels of employees working at Amazon. Employees falling below a particular marker of performance could be identified and asked to leave the company.

Google had recently indicated it would conduct a similar exercise to identify poorly performing employees before starting any layoffs. Incidentally, besides the performance reviews, Amazon may also offer a "Voluntary Separation Program" which would allow employees to resign instead of being asked to go.

Which Amazon Employees Would Be Let Go?

It was previously believed that Amazon had begun informing its employees in the corporate and technology departments about the job cuts, claiming the downsizing is due to an "uncertain macroeconomic environment". However, new reports suggest job cuts could happen across the length and breadth of the company. Additionally, Amazon's workforce around the world, including in India, is expected to be impacted.

Amazon could cut jobs across several regions and departments. The company's actions could impact distribution center workers, technology staff as well as corporate executives. If Amazon reduces its global workforce by 20,000, it would mean the company could lose 1.3 percent of its 1.5 million employees.

Best Mobiles in India