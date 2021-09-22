3GB Data BSNL Prepaid Plan Offering More Benefits Than Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL offer half a dozen of long-term plans, where users will get data up to 3GB per day for 365 days. These plans are designed for those users who do not recharge their mobile numbers on the monthly basis.

Besides, these packs allow users to save money in case, telecom operators increase the prices of their packs. Notably, incumbents do not offer 3GB of data per day with long-term packs, whereas Reliance Jio and state-run telecom operator offer more data with packs. So, let's find out the difference between Reliance Jio and BSNL long-term plans.

Reliance Jio Plan Of 3GB Data Per Day

India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio offers 1,065 data for 365 days (which means 3GB of data per day), unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This pack also ships subscriptions to Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

BSNL Plan Of 3GB Data Per Day

This plan of state-run telecom operator is very famous. In fact, the telecom operator keeps updating the offers of these plans. The Rs. 2,399 plan ships 3GB of data and 100 messages per day. It includes unlimited calling for 425 days, which means this plan offers benefits for more days. In addition, the Reliance Jio plan is costlier than BSNL.

2GB Plans Of Telecom Operators Which Comes With 365 Days Validity

Let's start with the Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 2,595 offers 2GB of data, unlimited calling, binge all-night services, weekend data rollover facility, 100 messages per day, Zee5 access, and Vi Movies & TV subscription.

Airtel plan of Rs. 2,498 offers 2GB of data per day along with free voice calls, and 100 messages per day for 365 days. On the other hand, the BSNL pack is priced at Rs. 1,499 offers free calling, 100 messages per day. Also, the telecom operator ships Rs. 1,999 plan is providing 600GB of data, 100 messages per day, a song change facility, and Eros Now access.

There is also a pack of Rs. 1,498, where BSNL users are getting 2GB of data. Lastly, there is a Reliance Jio pack, where users are getting Disney+ Hotstar, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, 2GB of data per day at Rs. 2,599.

