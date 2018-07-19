5 Things You Should Know About Vodafone’s Free 2GB 4G/3G Data Offer

Vodafone, one of the major telecom operators in the country, has announced a new scheme for its existing subscribers. The new plan allows the users to get 2GB of 4G data for free. Yes, you heard that right! All you have to do is to upgrade to a 4G SIM.

Vodafone in a statement said, "All existing Vodafone customers who upgrade to Vodafone SuperNet 4G will enjoy 2GB of data free on 4G-enabled smartphones. 4G SIMs are available at all Vodafone stores, Vodafone Mini Stores and multi-brand outlets."

Here's everything you should know about the offer.

Visit nearest Vodafone store to upgrade In order to upgrade to 4G SIM, visit the nearest Vodafone store or a Vodafone Mini Store in your vicinity. Make sure to carry an address or identification proof along with you for the verification procedure. 2GB of Free 4G data is valid only for 10 days The free 2GB of 4G data you get after upgrading to the 4G SIM is only valid for 10 days if you're a Vodafone prepaid customer. Postpaid customers can enjoy the benefit until their next billing date However, unlike the prepaid subscribers, the postpaid customers of Vodafone can enjoy this benefit for as long as their next billing date. Valid only in select circles Here comes the twist. This offer is valid only for select circles which include Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Punjab. Users will have to make do with 3G if 4G services are not available Circles like Punjab, for example, who don't have 4G services yet (expected to be launched by the end of this fiscal year) will have to make do with 3G data until 4G services are launched.