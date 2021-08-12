Airtel Black Vs Vi RED X Plans: Which One Is Better And Why? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Vodafone-Idea and Airtel are making changes in their plans to increase ARPU and overall revenue. Recently, Vodafone-Idea added two new plans in the RED X Family packs, where the first plan is priced at Rs. 1,699 and the second plan will cost you Rs. 2,299.

Similarly, India's second-largest telecom operator launched new offers under a segment called Airtel Black. The company has launched four plans for several states and that are priced at Rs. 998, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,099.

Notably, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are providing an extra connection with these plans. Here's the comparison between the high-end plans of Airtel Black and RED X which will help you to know which one is better.

Airtel Black plan of Rs. 2,099 offers three mobile connections to its users. Besides, users get one fibre connection along with one DTH connection and 260GB of data. In addition, unlimited calling to all three users, where one connection is regular and the other two are additional.

Additionally, users will get DTH Channels close to Rs. 424 and broadband connection that offers 200 Mbps data unlimited data Amazon Prime Airtel XStream App, access to content apps, such as Amazon Prime, and Airtel XStream App.

Vodafone-Idea RED X Family Plan Rs. 2,299

The most interesting plan of this plan is an extra connection as it comes with five 4G connections. Apart from that, a primary member of this plan will get an International Roaming package for seven days close to Rs. 2,999 and access to leading apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Disney+ Hotstar, and its in-house app access to Vi Movies & TV.

In addition, the user gets special ISD to the US, UK, Middle East, and more. notably, the company is providing this benefit to 14 countries. Besides, the primary user gets free lounge access four times in one year, including the international lounge.

After comparing both plans it seems Airtel Black plan is designed for all users and caters to all needs, including broadband. On the other hand, the Vodafone-Idea plan is only for postpaid users, where primary users are getting all benefits, which is why suggest you to choose the Airtel pack.

Best Mobiles in India