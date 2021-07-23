Just In
Airtel Offering Three Connections With Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans: Check What Others Are Offering
Airtel has finally discontinued several postpaid plans from its enterprises and retail segment. The company has removed its most basic plan in its family packs, which is priced at Rs. 749 and now, its plan starts from Rs. 999. However, the other two leading private players also ship Rs. 999 plan. So, let's find what is the difference between all plans.
Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan: Check Details
It is important to note that Reliance Jio postpaid plans start from Rs. 399, which goes up to Rs. 1,499. These postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. However, we are comparing Rs. 999, which is why we are going to list only the benefits of the same plan.
The Rs. 999 postpaid plan offers 200GB of data after that customers have to pay Rs. 10 for per GB data. It includes 500GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 message benefits, and access to all Jio applications. This plan also offers three additional family connections, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one month.
BSNL Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan: Check Details
The state-run telecom operator BSNL also offers Rs. 999 postpaid plan. The plan ships 75GB of data, 225GB of data rollover facility; however, users have to pay Rs. 10.24 per GB data. It includes 100 messages to all networks, including on the MTNL network.
This plan also ships three family connections with an unlimited calling facility, 75GB of data, and 100 messages to each connection; however, there is a cap on the unlimited calling facility as users only get 250 minutes per day.
Airtel Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan: Check Details
India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel also offers three connections, where one is regular and two are add-on connections. This plan ships 210GB of data to all connections, unlimited voice calling, and access to Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream benefit, and Disney+ Hotstar for one month.
Notably, Vodafone-Idea does not offer Rs. 999 plan as its plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099. After comparing all plans it seems Reliance Jio Rs. 999 plan offers much better benefits as compared to other telecom operators.
