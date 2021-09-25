Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Which One To Get Features oi-Priyanka Dua

All telecom operators offer several plans to retain and lure customers. Telecom operators are launching new plans to give tough competition to each other as customers keep looking for new packs. These packs offer several benefits, including unlimited calling and data benefits at a very affordable price, which is why we are listing all packs that come under Rs. 200.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Check Details

Sunil Mittal-led telecom operator Airtel offers two plans in the same segment. The first plan will cost you Rs. 149, where users will get 2GB of data for 28 days. It ships unlimited calling, a free trial of the Amazon Prime app, Wynk Music, 300 messages, and Airtel Xstream.

Secondly, there is a pack of Rs. 179, where users will get unlimited calling, 300 messages, and 2GB of data for 28 days. In addition, users will get Bharti Axa Life Insurance up to Rs. 2 lakh, Wynk Music access, free trials of Amazon Prime from 30 days.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Check Details

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea provides two packs. These packs are priced at Rs. 148 and Rs. 149. The Rs. 148 plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB of data per day, and 100 messages for 18 days. The Rs. 148 plan offers 3GB of data for 28 days. This pack offers 300 messages, unlimited calling to all telecom service providers. In addition, recharging customers who are purchasing the pack from the websites will get 1GB of extra data.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Check Details

India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio also offers two plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 199. The Rs. 149 offers unlimited calling along with 1GB of data per day. It includes 100 messages every day for 24 days. This pack offers access to Jio apps.

The other pack of Reliance Jio will cost you Rs. 199 offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 28 days. This pack also ships subscriptions to all Jio apps, including JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.

Best Mobiles in India