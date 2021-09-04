Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Under 500 With Content Benefits Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar has recently upgraded its plans and increased the prices of all packs. Similarly, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have made changes in their plans to offer Disney+ Hotstar access to their users.

These plans are already providing content from Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime. Some of the packs are priced under Rs. 500, which is why we are listing all those plans that offer content benefits at the same price.

Reliance Jio Pack With Content Benefit Under Rs. 500

Reliance Jio's plan of Rs. 499 offers 2GB of data per data along with a Mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for one year. However, this plan is available for 28 days. It ships calling, message benefits, and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Vodafone-Idea Pack With Content Benefit Under Rs. 500

Let's start with India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea Rs. 299 plan, where users will get 4GB of data for only 28 days. It also offers Zee5 premium, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. The Rs. 499 pack offers 4GB of data every day for 56 days. It also offers Zee5 Premium, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling to the users.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 355, where users will get 50GB of data and Zee5 Premium for 28 days. The last pack of Rs. 405 offers 90GB of data, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling. It includes one year of access to Vi Movies & TV and Zee5 premium for only 28 days.

Airtel Pack With Content Benefit Under Rs. 500

Airtel offers three plans, which are priced at Rs. 289, Rs. 349, and Rs. 499. The first plan of Rs. 289, where users will get 1.5GB of data per day for only 28 days. It includes a Zee5 subscription, Airtel Xstream app access, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. It includes free hello tunes and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

The Rs. 349 and Rs. 499 plans offer 2GB of data for 28 days. This pack ships unlimited calling and messages per day. It includes free access to Amazon Prime and content from the Disney+ Hotstar app for one year.

