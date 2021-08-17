Just In
- 8 min ago Vivo Y33s, Y21 Arriving Soon In India; Here's What New Affordable Devices Will Offer
- 9 min ago Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch On Cards; Another Affordable 5G Smartphone?
- 23 min ago itel A48, Android Go Smartphone Launched With Jio Benefits
- 50 min ago Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant Launching On August 18 In India; Expected Price, Features
Don't Miss
- News Meet Taliban 5, the Masterminds behind Afghanistan collapse
- Sports Was cautious about my players not picking up injuries: Igor Stimac
- Lifestyle What Is Serotonin Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments
- Movies Home: 5 Reasons Why The Trailer Got Us Excited!
- Education CUCET 2021: NTA Begins Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2021 Registration
- Travel IRCTC Announces Cashback Of 5 Percent In 2 Tejas Express Trains For Women In View Of Rakshbanadhan
- Finance WhatsApp Added New Payments Background Feature & More: Check Details
- Automobiles Ola Electic Car India Unveil Expected In 2023: Could Be Introduced For Fleet & Private Buyers
Airtel Rs. 1,599 Postpaid Plan Is Better Than Vodafone-Idea Rs. 1,699 Postpaid Plan: Know Why
Airtel and Vodafone-Idea recently made changes in their postpaid plans. Both telecom operators added high-end postpaid plans on their websites and apps. These newly launched postpaid plans enable users to use data along with other benefits.
India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea recently announced the launch of Rs. 1,699 plan, which sits against Airtel's Rs. 1,599. So, in that way, we are listing all benefits of these postpaid plans and which pack is better.
Vodafone-Idea Rs.1,699 Postpaid Plan: Check And Benefits
Notably, Vodafone-Idea Rs. 1,699 postpaid plan offers unlimited data, unlimited calling, and 3000 messages per day. This pack also ships content benefit from Netflix, which is close to Rs. 5,988. It includes access to Amazon Prime Video, Vi Movies & TV, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
In addition, this pack offers seven days of iRoamFree pack close to Rs. 2,999 without any extra money. This benefit will allow users to make calls worth Rs. 2,299. This pack comes under the RED X offer, where users also get access to airport lounges along with priority services like help from the relationship manager of the company.
Airtel Rs. 1,599 Postpaid Plan: Check Details
Let's talk about Airtel's postpaid plan of Rs. 1,599, where the company offers 500GB of data per month. This plan also provides unlimited calling, data rollover facility, and OTT apps benefit from apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream, and other benefits from the Thanks application. Besides, Airtel users will get 200 minutes from international calling and 10 percent off on the same packs.
Which Postpaid Plan Is Better?
It is important to note that Vodafone-Idea is charging Rs. 3,000 if any user leaves the network or the plan in the first six months. This means this is a lock-in period and customers need to know about this condition. However, you'll be surprised to know that this condition does not apply to Rs. 1,599 plan.
This is why we believe that the Airtel plan is better despite it does not provide Netflix and Airport lounge access, but still, it does not charge users if anyone chooses another plan or network.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193