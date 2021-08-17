Airtel Rs. 1,599 Postpaid Plan Is Better Than Vodafone-Idea Rs. 1,699 Postpaid Plan: Know Why Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea recently made changes in their postpaid plans. Both telecom operators added high-end postpaid plans on their websites and apps. These newly launched postpaid plans enable users to use data along with other benefits.

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea recently announced the launch of Rs. 1,699 plan, which sits against Airtel's Rs. 1,599. So, in that way, we are listing all benefits of these postpaid plans and which pack is better.

Vodafone-Idea Rs.1,699 Postpaid Plan: Check And Benefits

Notably, Vodafone-Idea Rs. 1,699 postpaid plan offers unlimited data, unlimited calling, and 3000 messages per day. This pack also ships content benefit from Netflix, which is close to Rs. 5,988. It includes access to Amazon Prime Video, Vi Movies & TV, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

In addition, this pack offers seven days of iRoamFree pack close to Rs. 2,999 without any extra money. This benefit will allow users to make calls worth Rs. 2,299. This pack comes under the RED X offer, where users also get access to airport lounges along with priority services like help from the relationship manager of the company.

Airtel Rs. 1,599 Postpaid Plan: Check Details

Let's talk about Airtel's postpaid plan of Rs. 1,599, where the company offers 500GB of data per month. This plan also provides unlimited calling, data rollover facility, and OTT apps benefit from apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream, and other benefits from the Thanks application. Besides, Airtel users will get 200 minutes from international calling and 10 percent off on the same packs.

Which Postpaid Plan Is Better?

It is important to note that Vodafone-Idea is charging Rs. 3,000 if any user leaves the network or the plan in the first six months. This means this is a lock-in period and customers need to know about this condition. However, you'll be surprised to know that this condition does not apply to Rs. 1,599 plan.

This is why we believe that the Airtel plan is better despite it does not provide Netflix and Airport lounge access, but still, it does not charge users if anyone chooses another plan or network.

