Vi Offering VoWiFi Services: Here's Is A List Of Compatible Smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of its VoWiFi services in Delhi on Tuesday. This announcement comes three weeks after the company launched similar services in Mumbai, Gujarat, and Kolkata circle. With this service, Vi is offering its VoWiFi service in five circles. Notably, VoWiFi services were launched in December and are likely to reach other circles too.

Vi has not made any official announcement on the same but said," VoWiFi allows the customer to make calls using any Wi-Fi network and also VoWiFi allows users to make calls without a mobile network or weak mobile network."

Vi WiFi Services In Delhi: Details

It is worth mentioning that Delhi is one of the best circles for telecom operators and launching VoWiFi services in the same circle is not that surprising. The services are now available in only five circles despite its network is available in 22 circles. However, to avail of the Vi VoWiFi services, users should know the list of all compatible smartphones.

Here Is A List Of Compatible Vi VoWiFi Smartphones

Let's start with the OnePlus smartphones- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Then, there are Redmi smartphones- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10T, Poco C3, Poco X3, Poco M2, Poco X3, and the Xiaomi Mi 10i. This shows that smartphones brand like Oppo, Samsung, Realme, and Vivo are not compatible with the Vi VoWiFi network.

How To Download Vi VoWiFi Services

To get the Vi VoWiFi services, you need to check the settings and tap on the Network & internet along with Wi-Fi calling. Then, you have to look for instructions of Vi and now you can use the services on your smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India