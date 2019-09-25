Airtel Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Vs Rs.199 Prepaid Plan: Which One You Should Opt For Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is offering many prepaid plans. However, the telco is now looking at high-end customers to increase its average revenue per user. The company is offering prepaid plans starting from Rs. 23 and goes up to Rs. 1,699 long-term plans. So, today we are going to tell you which one is more cost-effective. Let's check out the details.

Airtel Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Vs Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB data for 365 days. This means the user will get 511GB data during the whole period. This plan provides benefits like Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream subscription, and a free one year course of Shaw Academy. On the other hand, if you go for Rs. 199 plan, then you will get 1.5GB data for 28 days. This also means that you have to recharge 13 times in a year as this plan is applicable for only 28 days. Furthermore, you are paying Rs. 2, 587, which is much higher than Rs. 1,699.

In fact, Airtel is offering two more long term prepaid plans at Rs. 998 and Rs. 597. The Rs. 998 provides unlimited calling, 12GB of data, 300SMSes per month. However, this plan is valid for 336 days. The Rs. 597 plan, on the other hand, is offering 6GB of data for 168 days. This plan also offers 300 SMSes every month and access to Live TV and other content apps. This means that these plans are designed for those who don't want to recharge every month.

Airtel Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Vs Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan: Which Is The Best

Both the Rs. 1, 699 and the Rs. 199 plan is providing unlimited calling to all networks. But, you have to shell out extra money (Rs. 888) if you go for Rs. 199 plan because you have to pay for 13 months. So, we believe that you should opt for a long-term plan.

