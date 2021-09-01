Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vi: Which Telecom Operator Offers More Benefits With Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Pack? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The new plans of Disney+ Hotstar are already live on its website. In fact, all three telecom operators have already revised plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar access for free. So, in that way, we are comparing the benefits of all new plans introduced by Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.

It is worth noting that Disney+ Hotstar starts from Rs. 499 and goes up to Rs. 1,499. However, the most affordable plan is priced at Rs. 499, where users will get one device, 720p video quality, and stereo audio.

Besides, users are allowed to watch content, such as live sports, all originals, Disney+originals, and more on only mobile devices. The company also said that free content will be available on browsers.

Reliance Jio Plans With Disney+ Hotstar

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio offer Disney+ Hotstar with Rs. 499 plan. This plan is known as a mobile-only subscription. This pack offers access to the app for one year; however, customers need to log in to the application with their mobile number.

The other plans are priced at Rs. 666, Rs. 888, Rs. 2,599, and Rs. 549 add-on pack. Notably, Jio is the only telecom operator that is providing the same app access with more plans. The second plan of Rs. 666 offers unlimited calling, 2GB of data per day, and messages per day for 56 days only.

The other two plans of Rs. 888 and Rs. 2,599 are providing 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and message benefits for 90 days and 365 days. The data pack of Rs. 549 offers only data benefits along with Disney+ Hotstar access without any calling and message benefits.

Airtel Packs With Disney+ Hotstar

On the other hand, Airtel offers Disney+ Hotstar access with only three plans, which will cost you Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 2,798. The first plan offers 3GB of data per day, messages, and calling benefits for only 28 days; however, users will get Disney+ Hotstar access for one year.

This pack also ships Amazon Prime access for 30 days and other offers for the same period. The second plan ships 2GB of data every day and is similar benefits for 56 days at Rs. 699. The last plan offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days at Rs. 2,798.

Vodafone-Idea Packs For Disney+ Hotstar

Vi also offers similar benefits with three plans, which are priced at Rs. 501, Rs. 601, and Rs. 2,595. Notably, Vi's first plan is Rs. 2 costlier than Jio and Airtel's pack, which means users have the option to choose the latter network.

The Rs. 501 offers 3GB of data per day, free calls, messages, binge services, and data rollover facility. It including additional data. Then, Rs. 2,595 ships 1.5GB of data every day and the same benefits. The add-on pack of Rs. 601 offers 75GB of data for 56 days and one year of access to the leading application.

This clearly shows that Reliance Jio offers app access with more packs, but still, Airtel Disney+ Hotstar packs provide more content as users will get benefit from Amazon Prime too for one month, which is why suggest you to choose a plan carefully. In addition, Jio and Airtel are allowed to upgrade their plans by paying an extra amount.

