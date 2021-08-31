Reliance Jio Launches Five New Packs; Offers Disney+ Hotstar And Data Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new packs for its customers. The company has launched these plans to offer Disney+ Hotstar access for free. Notably, Disney+ Hotstar has increased the prices of its plans and becomes the most expensive OTT service provider in the country.

Users can access the services with Reliance Jio's new plans that will be available from September 1, 2021. However, those who are using the services with the old plan will continue to access the services until their plan expires. "The revision is largely on the back of Disney+ Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in the Indian market," company sources were quoted by Business Line.

Reliance Jio New Disney+ Hotstar Plans: Check Details

The company has launched four new plans and one data add-on pack, which are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 549. The first pack of Rs. 499 is providing 3GB of data every day, unlimited calling, Disney+ Hotstar, and 100 messages per day for only 28 days.

The Rs. 666 plan offers 2GB of data every day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to the same application for 56 days. The Rs. 888 plan also offers 2GB of data per day, 100 complimentary messages per day, unlimited calling, and a subscription to the leading application Disney+ Hotstar for three months.

The last plan is valid for 365 days, where users will get 740GB of data and similar offers for the same period. Apart from that, the leading telecom operator has launched Rs. 549 data add-on pack, where users will get 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days.

It is worth noting that Vodafone-Idea and Airtel have not made any changes in the packs that offer Disney+ Hotstar, but still, it is expected that soon will join the wagon and increased the prices.

Furthermore, Airtel has already shared that it will increase prices as it wants to increase ARPU to Rs. 200 by the end of this financial year, which means and shows that soon the telco will make big changes in its prepaid plans.

