Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vi Vs Airtel: Who Is Offering More Benefits Under Rs. 100

Reliance Jio has recently re-launched its Rs. 98 prepaid plans for the low-income group. This pack is one of the most affordable packs, which ship more benefits to users. Interestingly, other telecom operators are also providing plans at the same pricing.

These data packs are priced under Rs. 100; however, Airtel ships combo plan, which comes with two days validity. So, let's have a look at all plans, which come under Rs. 100.

Reliance Jio, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea, And Airtel Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

This is the most affordable plan, which offers benefits for 14 days. The Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to all Jio apps. It includes JioCinema, JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity, and Jiocloud.

Then, there is a BSNL special tariff voucher of Rs. 98, where users get 2GB of data per day and unlimited calling. In fact, there is another plan of Rs. 97, where the user gets 2GB of data, 100 messages, unlimited calling, and content from the Lokdhun application for 18 days. The telco also ships unlimited calling for 22 days with Rs. 99.

On the other hand, Airtel's plan of Rs. 98 ships 12GB of data until the existing plan lasts, whereas the Vodofone-Idea plan of Rs. 98 ships similar data benefits for 28 days.

This is quite surprising that these private players ship talktime benefits with Rs. 10. In addition, Airtel talk time plans are available at Rs. 45, Rs. 49 and Rs. 79 respectively. These packs also offer 100 MB and 200 MB data respectively.

Vodafone-Idea pack of Rs. 49, Rs. 59, Rs. 65. Rs. 79, and Rs. 85 offers 400 MB data and talk time benefit. Besides, Reliance Jio has Rs. 51 pack, which ships 6GB of data with the existing plan.

It seems all telecom operators are quite active under Rs. 100 as this segment belongs to the low-income group, which are looking for data and calling benefits at affordable prices. This pack offers data up to 2GB, which means users are allowed to play games and watch videos easily. But still, we believe that BSNL is leading the segment.

