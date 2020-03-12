All Vodafone USSD Codes List: Balance Check, Validity Check, Recharge And More

ENGLISH

    Are you a Vodafone subscriber? If yes, then you can easily access all the services and usage detail related to your number with the USSD codes. Well, these codes will help you get the information you want within a few taps instead of waiting for the customer care executives to answer your call.

    All Vodafone USSD Codes List: Balance Check, Validity Check And More

     

    Vodafone USSD codes are quite common and you will get to know a lot of details such as existing prepaid balance, best offer for your number, data balance, SMS balance and other services related to your network. It is also possible to activate and deactivate certain value-added services using respective codes.

    List Of Vodafone USSD Codes

    Here is a list of Vodafone USSD codes that every Vodafone user should know. Take a look at the same from the table. Before you head on to the USSD codes, here are all the Vodafone 4G prepaid and postpaid plans listed for you.

    Vodafone USSD Codes Functions
    *199*2# Vodafone balance
    *148# Vodafone minutes balance
    *111*6# Vodafone data balance
    *141*9# Vodafone 2G balance
    *123*8# Vodafone Night GPRS balance
    *111*2# or *8888# or 164 Vodafone Number (Know Own No)
    *145# Vodafone Special Tariff packs
    *111*6*1# Vodafone Data Plans Activation
    *111*11# Account Information Update
    *123*2# Activate Vodafone Value Combo
    1909 Vodafone DND
    *123# Vodafone Alerts
    5525 or 54206090 Vodafone Hello Tunes
    *147# Vodafone to Vodafone Night Minutes
    *157# Night Minutes
    121 Vodafone latest Offer
    *121# Vodafone Special Offers
    *123*1# Movie Masala Alerts
    *111*6*2# Usage Allowance Details
    *111*7# Vodafone Bonus Card
    *111*1# Vodafone Delights
    199 or 9811098110 Vodafone Customer care
    198 Vodafone Complaint Number

    Alternatively, you can also use the My Vodafone app on your Android or iOS device to get details such as balance and activate and deactivate value-added services. You just have to download the app on your smartphone and register using your Vodafone number. Doing so, all the other details will be readily available at your fingertips.

