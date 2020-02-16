Just In
Best Prepaid Plans With 2GB Data Per Day: Read Details
Offering more data has become a new norm in the telecom industry. All telecom operators are adopting this strategy to attract new users. All players are launching new plans with more data. In fact, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two plans for data-hungry customers.
BSNL plans are offering 10GB data per day, which is a very unique step by any operator. Earlier, private players have announced plans with 2GB data of 3GB data per day plans. So, today we will tell you about all the plans that are offering 2GB data per day. These plans are specially designed for those who believe that they need more than 1GB data and they cannot use 3GB data is to per day.
Reliance Jio 2GB Prepaid Plans: Details
The company is offering three prepaid plans which offer 2GB data per day. The plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 444, and Rs. 555. The first plan ships 2GB data for 56 days, free calling to the same network, 100 SMSes, and 1,000 FUP minutes. The Rs. 444 provides the same data, 100 messages, and 2,000 FUP limit for calling to other networks. Lastly, Rs. 555 plan offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, 3,000 minutes to non- Jio users. This plan is valid for 84 days.
Airtel 2GB Prepaid Plan: Details
Airtel is offering four plans, which provides 2GB data. The plans are priced at Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 449, and Rs. 698. The Rs. 298 plan offers 56GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling. This plan is valid for 28 days. Whereas, Rs. 648 offers 2GB data for 84 days. This means 168GB data for the entire duration.
Vodafone 2GB data Prepaid Plans: Details
Vodafone is offering three plans which offer 2GB plans. The first is priced at Rs. 299 where the user gets 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. The other plan will be available at Rs. 449 provides 2GB daily data for 56 days. Lastly, Rs. 699 plan offers 168GB daily data for 84 days.
