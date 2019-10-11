Vodafone Rs. 69 All Rounder Prepaid Recharge Pack Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone is expanding its lineup of All Rounder prepaid plans offering more options for its subscribers. Following the launch of a few plans including the Rs. 45 recharge pack, the telco has come up with another addition - the Rs. 69 All Rounder Pack. It is believed that the company has discontinued the Rs. 65 All Rounder pack in some circles to bring this new pack.

Talking about the benefits of this plan, Vodafone does not provide any talk time with this plan. It just offers subscribers with free voice calling minutes. And, the validity of this plan is 28 months and it extends the service validity for the specific period.

Vodafone Rs. 69 Recharge Pack Details

Detailing about the newly introduced Vodafone Rs 69 recharge pack in all the operational circles, claims a report by TelecomTalk. The plan offers 150 minutes of voice calls including local, STD and roaming calls. The other benefits include 250MB of data and 100 free SMSes. This plan is slightly different from the rest in the All Rounder plans portfolio from the company.

Usually, the Vodafone-Idea All Rounder packs or Active Recharge plans are meant to extend the service validity of the users for a specific duration. The merged telco brings five such packs priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145, and Rs. 245. The maximum validity provided by these plans is 84 days.

These new All Rounder packs come with benefits including talk time, SMS, data and rate cutters. The Rs. 69 plan we have seen above is different as it comes with free calling minutes. Eventually, this is the reason for the company to discontinue the Rs. 65 recharge plan in select circles.

Unlimited Voice Calls

Recently, Reliance Jio started charging users with an IUC cost of 6 paise per minute for the outgoing calls to non-Jio numbers. Vodafone-Idea has not cleared the air by saying that subscribers will continue enjoying unlimited voice calls to other networks as well. This is a welcome move by the telecom operator.

