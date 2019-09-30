Vodafone Launches Rs. 45 All-Rounder Pack With 28 Days Validity

ENGLISH

    Vodafone has been making many changes in its prepaid plans to retain its subscribers. The company has now launched a new plan of Rs. 45 which will join existing plans that are priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, and Rs. 245.

    The company has launched this plan, where the network integration is finished with Idea, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, this All-Rounder pack offers 100MB of 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days. Besides, users have to pay one paise per second for calls. The company is providing full talk time under this plan. This means users will get Rs. 45 talk time benefit. Notably, this plan is currently available in Bihar & Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, and Mumbai.

    What Exactly Is Vodafone's All-Rounder Pack?

    Under this All-Rounder pack, users will get benefits like data, calling, and talk time. There is no cap on data usage, and it cost less than unlimited packs. This pack is specially designed for those who want to extend the validity of their plans.

    Furthermore, the first and the cheapest plan starts at Rs. 15. This plan is also known as a bonus card where the user can call anyone at 30 paise per minute for three days. The Rs. 29 plan offers calling benefits at 30 paise per minute for seven days. The Rs. 35 plan is providing a talk time of Rs. 26 and 100MB data. The Rs. 39 plan also known as voucher plan is providing Rs. 30 talk-time and 100MB data for 28 days.

    Vodafone is also offering two costly plans under this All- Rounder packs for Rs. 145 and Rs. 245. The Rs. 145 offers 1GB data and full talk time for 42 days. On the other hand, Rs. 245 is providing calling benefit at 30 paise per minute and 2GB data for 84 days.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
